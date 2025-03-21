Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

