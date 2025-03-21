Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 118.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

