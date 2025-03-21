Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMOM opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.07. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

Get QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.