Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 3,789.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $42.73.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.