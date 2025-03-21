Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSB. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

DFSB opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

