Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

