Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,563,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

