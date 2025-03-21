Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.