Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

