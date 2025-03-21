Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 169,873 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

