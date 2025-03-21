Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,844,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EW opened at $70.91 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

