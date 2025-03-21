Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

