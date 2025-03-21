Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.