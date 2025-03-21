Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBE. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.