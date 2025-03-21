Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $74,168,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,403,000 after acquiring an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

