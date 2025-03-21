Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,352,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,047 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,976,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,186,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

