First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of First Mid Bancshares worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.24 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

