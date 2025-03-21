FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Shares of FSV stock opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in FirstService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,057,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,524,000 after buying an additional 113,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstService by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,767,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 556,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,632,000 after buying an additional 86,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $98,615,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.