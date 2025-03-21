FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Commerce Bank raised its position in FMC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

