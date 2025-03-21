FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.1 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSCO opened at $7.15 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

