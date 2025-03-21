Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,424 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -222.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

