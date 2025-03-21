Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,367,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
SNSR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
