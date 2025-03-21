GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Decreased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 165,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.44 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

