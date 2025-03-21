Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

DOC opened at $20.34 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

