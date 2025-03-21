HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

