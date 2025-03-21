HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,859 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.82 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

