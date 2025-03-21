HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 188,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 189,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 229,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 55,812 shares during the period. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
JHMB opened at $21.89 on Friday. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.
