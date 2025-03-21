HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,496 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BDEC opened at $42.14 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

