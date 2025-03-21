HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $222,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 237.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.82.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

