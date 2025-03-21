HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,763 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.44.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

