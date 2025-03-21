HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,782 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 344,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 136,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,629,000.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

