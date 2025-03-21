HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,626 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

