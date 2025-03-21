HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $131.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $117.86 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

