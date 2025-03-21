HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,902,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

IYG opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.