HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

JMOM stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

