HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

