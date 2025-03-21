HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,084 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 246,402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 304,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 177,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 117,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,480,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

