HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $61.58 on Friday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

