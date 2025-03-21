HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,201,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $609.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

