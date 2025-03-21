HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

