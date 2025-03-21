HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

