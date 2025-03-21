HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 124,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

