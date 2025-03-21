HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 167,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 105,257 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Twilio by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 517,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 179,899 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -158.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

