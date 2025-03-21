HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

