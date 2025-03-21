HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,000 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTRB. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,109 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 711,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

