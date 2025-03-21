HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,808 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.44. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

