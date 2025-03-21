HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:BAUG opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

