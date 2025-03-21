HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

