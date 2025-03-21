HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 311,147 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 371,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,759,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 324,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 146,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $57.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

