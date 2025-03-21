HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.35% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIIG. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

